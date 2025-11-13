Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
