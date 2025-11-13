Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Flight Centre to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
