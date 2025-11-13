Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $73,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 122 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $39,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total value of $3,739,118.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,356. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $374.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.33.

BeOne Medicines Trading Up 9.8%

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $377.47 on Thursday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $379.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 740.14 and a beta of 0.31.

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

