Zacks Research Upgrades OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to “Strong-Buy”

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of OMV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on OMV in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMV

OMV Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. OMV has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that OMV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.