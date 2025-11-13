ING Group (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ING Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ING

ING Group Trading Up 0.6%

ING stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. ING Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ING Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,764,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,681,000 after purchasing an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,894,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 869,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,904,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.