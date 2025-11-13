Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEO. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Geo Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Geo Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Geo Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

