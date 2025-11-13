Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.10.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $300.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.21 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

