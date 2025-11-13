Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

