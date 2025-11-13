Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Citigroup initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE FE opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.