Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 8,895 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 755.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 65,501.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,994,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

