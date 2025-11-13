Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,866.19. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,703,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4%

MPWR opened at $958.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $952.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.