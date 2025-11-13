Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 202.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $261.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

