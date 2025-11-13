Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,645 Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

