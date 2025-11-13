PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,549 Southern Company (The) $SO

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Southern Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.97 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

