Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,763 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $363.75 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $366.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.