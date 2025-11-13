Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Republic Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $205.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.52.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

