Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 130.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.