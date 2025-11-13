PFG Advisors Makes New $212,000 Investment in Crane $CR

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 63.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Crane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.73. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

