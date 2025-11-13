Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

