4,354 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 275.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of WMB stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
