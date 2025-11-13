Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after buying an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 48.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,836,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after acquiring an additional 923,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 615.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,014,737.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

