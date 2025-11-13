Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

