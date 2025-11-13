WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

WaFd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WaFd has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WaFd to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

Insider Activity at WaFd

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.23 million for the quarter. WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

