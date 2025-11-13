Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,877,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after purchasing an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $96.12 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

