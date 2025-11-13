Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (WMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Wiluna Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
About Wiluna Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wiluna Mining
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
Receive News & Ratings for Wiluna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wiluna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.