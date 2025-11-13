abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 28th

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

