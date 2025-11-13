abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 28th

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.