Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael Connors Sells 66,196 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Connors sold 66,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $348,190.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,040,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,552.54. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 250.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

