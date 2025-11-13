Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) CEO Scott Ford Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Ford bought 100,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 23,263,104 shares in the company, valued at $101,194,502.40. This represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee Company has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 98.07%. The business had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

