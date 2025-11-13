CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 7,076 Shares

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $544,427.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,562.30. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, R Judd Jessup sold 210 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $16,016.70.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. CorVel Corp. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $239.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRVL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on CRVL

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.