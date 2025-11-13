United Maritime Corporation (USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 9th

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a 200.0% increase from United Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
United Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of -14.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
United Maritime Price Performance
Shares of United Maritime stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. United Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
