United Maritime Corporation (USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 9th

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a 200.0% increase from United Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

United Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of -14.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of United Maritime stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. United Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

