Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,081,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,728,809.92. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $171,200.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $149,000.00.

Fastly Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The business had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

