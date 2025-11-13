Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX):

11/10/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $69.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $76.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/13/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Johnson Rice.

10/8/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Johnson Rice.

9/27/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/17/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,710.60. This represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,440 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

