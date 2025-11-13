Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $255.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.