HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for TRDA FY2025 Earnings

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.78). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRDA. Wall Street Zen lowered Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

TRDA stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.08. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 168.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,736 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $781,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,664,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,199,810.24. This represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 178,044 shares of company stock worth $1,352,568. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

