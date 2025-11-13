Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $394.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Village Farms International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,963,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

