FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ZNTL Issued By HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,111,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,904,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 124,985 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,710,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 516,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

