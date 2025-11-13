EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of SATS opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at $35,078.40. This represents a 99.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $17,625,721.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,392,256.75. The trade was a 38.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 79.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 593.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

