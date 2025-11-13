Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AR opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Antero Resources has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

