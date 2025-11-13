FY2025 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Boosted by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$6.17 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

