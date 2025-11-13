Americas Gold and Silver FY2025 EPS Decreased by Desjardins

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Americas Gold and Silver in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Gold and Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Gold and Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.90 target price (up from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Americas Gold and Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

