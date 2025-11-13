Northland Capmk Weighs in on TeraWulf FY2025 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $18.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,747.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 3,549,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

