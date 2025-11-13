Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRB opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutriband by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

