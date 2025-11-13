What is Wedbush’s Estimate for VYGR FY2025 Earnings?

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.12). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,926.52. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

