Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for TARA Earnings

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.
