Venture Global FY2025 EPS Cut by Capital One Financial

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Venture Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Venture Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Venture Global Stock Up 8.0%

VG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. Venture Global has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The business’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at $3,148,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $10,300,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $125,788,000.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $11,542,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

