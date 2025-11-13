FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Cut by Sidoti Csr

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.78. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 69.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 254,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

