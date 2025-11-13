What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Pharvaris Q3 Earnings?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

PHVS opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the second quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 9.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

