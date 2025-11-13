Zacks Research Downgrades GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) to Hold

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

GCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GCT stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 716,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,816.05. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,200. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 210,681 shares of company stock worth $6,319,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

