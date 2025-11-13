CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $36.26 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

