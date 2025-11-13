Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Keith Barnes Sells 121,467 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 121,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $2,208,270.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,732.34. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Keith Barnes sold 53,933 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $931,422.91.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after buying an additional 231,570 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 125,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 58,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

